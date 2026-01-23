Former councillor admits drugging and raping ex-wife for more than 10 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Tory councillor has admitted to drugging and raping his ex-wife for more than ten years.

Philip Young, 49, pleaded guilty to 48 offences against Joanne Young, who has bravely waived her right to anonymity, including 11 counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court wearing a grey sweatshirt on Friday, he clasped his hands together and spoke clearly and calmly as the charges were put to him. Ms Young was present in court for the hearing.

open image in gallery Philip Young appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday ( Pracedo )

Mr Young, of Enfield in north London, admitted to administering a substance and raping his ex-wife on 11 occasions.

He also pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual touching and voyeurism by recording Ms Young without her consent on at least 200 occasions between 2010 and 2024.

He further admitted to publishing an obscene article, namely non-consensual intimate photographs and videos of Ms Young, on at least 500 occasions in the same period.

However, he denied three counts of possessing indecent images of children, one charge of possessing prohibited images of children and four counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Mr Young served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor for Covingham and Nythe between 2007 and 2010. He was remanded in custody by Judge Angela Morris, the Recorder of Winchester.

open image in gallery Norman Macksoni, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins, Mohammed Hassan and Dean Hamilton at Swindon Magistrates' Court in December ( PA )

Five other men appeared in court accused of sexual offences against Ms Young, 48. They were released on bail for a further case management hearing 5 May.

Norman Macksoni, 47, from Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and possession of extreme images

Dean Hamilton, 47, of Compton Dundon, Somerset, did not enter pleas to one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching

Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, from Swindon, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching

Richard Wilkins, 61, from Swindon, pleaded not guilty to charges of one count of rape and assault by penetration

Mohammed Hassan, 37, from Swindon, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual touching

A trial lasting six weeks has been scheduled for 5 October.

James Foster, specialist prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Philip Young has pleaded guilty to 48 serious sexual offences committed against his former wife, Joanne Young.

“We worked closely with Wiltshire Police to build a thorough and compelling case that resulted in him pleading guilty to dozens of offences today.”

Police previously appealed for help to identify another man in connection with the case. The man, seen in images taken in 2022, is of large build and has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest.

open image in gallery Police want to identify this man in connection with the case ( Wiltshire Police )

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “This is a significant investigation with multiple suspects. We appreciate the graphic nature of these images and that they may be triggering to some people, however, we need the public’s help to identify this man.

“It is unknown whether he lives in Swindon or is from outside the county, which is why we request that this is shared as widely as possible to assist our bid to identify him.”

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 and quote reference number 54240080286.

More follows on this breaking news story...