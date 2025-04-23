Pensioner ‘assaulted’ by three teenage girls on London trains in series of attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are searching for three teenager girls after a pensioner and a man were assaulted in a series of attacks on public transport in London.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday 18 March, a man was on the train from London Bridge to Woolwich Arsenal when a group of three girls assaulted him, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Later that day at around 11pm, an elderly woman was on a train from London Bridge to Erith when a girl approached her and assaulted her.

Another woman intervened and the girl also tried to assault her.

It’s believed the same group of teenage girls were involved in both assaults, which took place on board Southeastern trains.

open image in gallery British Transport Police believe the teenage girls in these images may have information which could help with their investigation ( British Transport Police )

open image in gallery Image of teenage girls following assaults on Southeastern trains ( British Transport Police )

open image in gallery British Transport Police issue images of teenage girls following assault ( British Transport Police )

Officers have released CCTV images of teenage girls they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 770 of 18 March.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.