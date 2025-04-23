Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pensioner ‘assaulted’ by three teenage girls on London trains in series of attacks

Officers believe same group of teenage girls were involved in both incidents on public transport

Rebecca Whittaker
Wednesday 23 April 2025 04:11 EDT
CCTV images released following assaults
CCTV images released following assaults (Metropolitan Police)

Police are searching for three teenager girls after a pensioner and a man were assaulted in a series of attacks on public transport in London.

At around 9.30pm on Tuesday 18 March, a man was on the train from London Bridge to Woolwich Arsenal when a group of three girls assaulted him, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Later that day at around 11pm, an elderly woman was on a train from London Bridge to Erith when a girl approached her and assaulted her.

Another woman intervened and the girl also tried to assault her.

It’s believed the same group of teenage girls were involved in both assaults, which took place on board Southeastern trains.

British Transport Police believe the teenage girls in these images may have information which could help with their investigation
British Transport Police believe the teenage girls in these images may have information which could help with their investigation (British Transport Police)
Image of teenage girls following assaults on Southeastern trains
Image of teenage girls following assaults on Southeastern trains (British Transport Police)
British Transport Police issue images of teenage girls following assault
British Transport Police issue images of teenage girls following assault (British Transport Police)

Officers have released CCTV images of teenage girls they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 770 of 18 March.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

