Two women injured after shots fired at property in Doncaster

Two women were assaulted in a “targeted attack” that saw a gun being shot through their property in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Almond Avenue at 11.35pm on Sunday, 25 April, after receiving reports of a firearm being discharged.

The suspect reportedly climbed through the window of the address and had attacked the two victims with a wooden object before fleeing the scene.

The women were taken to hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Armed police officers who responded to the scene discovered evidence that a gun had bene discharged and are treating the incident as a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Ronayne said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and bring the person responsible to justice.

"In this instance, a firearm was discharged late at night in a residential area of Doncaster and it is this kind of mindless violence and criminality which puts innocent people in danger.

"We understand news of this firearms discharge will have caused considerable concern in the local community and that is why our officers remain at the scene today conducting further enquiries and carrying out house-to-house visits.

"I want to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation, and I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

"The information you provide is vital and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that allows us to identify the person responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit the South Yorkshire Police website and quote incident number 995 of 20 April 2025.