Family of student shot and stabbed on his way home 10 years ago launch fresh appeal

The family of a man who was fatally shot and stabbed when coming home from a football match a decade ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Ola Raji, a 21-year-old student, was attacked and killed in Peckham, south London, on 21 April 2015, the Metropolitan Police said.

He had spent the evening at a friend’s house watching a Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Porto.

Later that night, while cycling through the East Surrey Grove estate, he was stabbed and shot by two men. He later died in hospital.

open image in gallery Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for the murder.

The force said it was particularly interested in speaking to witnesses described as “a female driving a black Vauxhall Corsa in the area between 9.45pm to 11pm”, and “two males who returned to an address in Pear Court at 11.10pm”.

Mr Raji’s sisters, Zainab and Ruki Ware, described the anniversary as “a painful reminder of 10 years of loss”, adding: “Our family is not going to get that time back.”

They said Mr Raji’s absence is felt deeply during family gatherings. “When we get together, there is always that sense of something missing,” they said.

“There are children who never get to know their uncle, who would still be so young even now. The laughter we share is that little less loud. There is a smile absent in the photographs.”

But the sisters stressed the tragedy goes beyond their personal grief. “This is not just about our family,” they said. “It’s about safety on the streets of Peckham and the wider south London area.

“There is no doubt the people who did this once could carry out similar attacks again. Maybe they already have.

“We are getting closer to the truth – for example, we now know about phone calls Ola received shortly before the attack.”

open image in gallery Mr Raji’s sisters, Zainab and Ruki Ware, described the anniversary as “a painful reminder of 10 years of loss” ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

They urged anyone with information to come forward, adding: “Just the smallest piece of evidence from any witnesses or those with knowledge of what happened could be enough to put those responsible behind bars and make the streets safer for the entire community.”

Detective chief inspector Alex Gammampila, who is overseeing the case, said the victim was “an innocent man, in the wrong place at the worst time”.

He said the killing had a lasting impact on those close to the 21-year-old, adding: “His murder has devastated his friends and family, and those in the local community.”

A decade later, police are still urging the public to help. “We continue to appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward,” he said.

He called on anyone who may have been in the area that night to think back: “Were you out in Peckham that night? Were you also watching the football that night, or were you near Commercial Way? Did you see or hear the shooting or anything that struck you as being unusual?”

He stressed that even the smallest detail could prove crucial: “No piece of information is too small, and could be the final piece of the puzzle that leads us to identify Ola’s attackers.”

Detectives continue to investigate the possibility that Mr Raji’s attackers left the scene on foot via a cut through from Cator Street, into Sumner Road, before turning into Rosemary Road heading in the direction of the Surrey Canal Path, the Met said.

Three individuals were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a further two individuals were arrested for perverting the course of justice, but no further action was taken against them and no criminal charges were ever brought.

Information, photos and videos can be uploaded to the police’s dedicated appeal page here.