Mapped: UK’s worst hotspots for doorstep parcel thefts revealed

More than £666m worth of parcels were stolen from people’s doorsteps in the year to June, new research can reveal.

Leicestershire was the top hotspot for doorstep thefts, with 799 incidents reported during the year, followed by Hertfordshire (767) and Kent (750), according to a freedom of information request submitted by parcel locker company Quadient to 27 police forces across the UK.

The company also found that the value of items stolen had risen by £290m over the year, and that the average value of stolen parcels had risen from £120 to £138.

A survey of 2,000 consumers, carried out by market research company Censuswide, also found that those living in urban areas are more likely to experience theft, as flats and shared buildings without secure parcel management systems are particularly exposed. Some 27 per cent of reported thefts took place in Greater London, while cities like Bristol and Glasgow were also hotspots for package stealing.

As a result, homeowners say they have started to install their own deterrents to keep their parcels safe, with 40 per cent of respondents who had recently had parcels taken having bought a video doorbell or a security camera. Another 38 per cent had changed their delivery instructions so parcels were left at deposit boxes or with a close neighbour.

The survey also found that parcel theft was hugely underreported. While 79 per cent of respondents said parcel theft should be treated more seriously by the authorities, only 22 per cent of those whose deliveries had been stolen said they had reported it to the police.

open image in gallery Homeowners say they have begun to install their own security devices following the rise in parcel theft ( Getty )

A further 34 per cent said they did not report the loss because they didn’t think the retailer or courier would refund them. Another 28 per cent said they did not think the police would take any action.

One in 10 victims said that the impact of having a parcel stolen had caused them to stop shopping online. Younger people between the ages of 22 and 34 were more likely to report a stolen parcel, the survey found.

Katia Bourgeais-Cremel, European director of lockers automation at Quadient, said that many customers no longer want their parcels to be left outside their door.

“Parcel theft has risen dramatically in the past year, and with the busiest delivery season approaching, the message from consumers is clear: they don’t want packages left on their doorsteps any more,” she added.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “There are a number of steps people can take to help prevent themselves from becoming victims of parcel theft. This includes tracking parcels to ensure someone is at home for the delivery, arranging for your parcel to be delivered to a trusted person, or using an offsite locker service.

“Anyone who is a victim of parcel theft should report it to police. You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101.”