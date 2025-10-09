Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Full list of police-recorded hate crime offences, by force

Most forces saw an increase in the number of hate crimes recorded in the 12 months to March 2025.

Ian Jones
Thursday 09 October 2025 09:05 EDT
Religious hate crime recorded by police forces in England and Wales has reached a record high (Terry Waller/Alamy/PA)
Here is a full list of the number of hate crime offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2024/25, broken down by force.

The figures have been published by the Home Office.

No data has been included for the Metropolitan Police due to a change in the way the force records hate crime, which means comparable figures are not available.

The list is divided into three sections: total offences; offences where the motivating factor was religion; and offences where the motivating factor was race.

In each section the information reads, from left to right: name of force; number of offences in 2024/25; change on 2023/24; number (in brackets) of offences in 2023/24.

1) Total offences:Avon & Somerset 5,725; +1,435 (4,290)Bedfordshire 1,311; +152 (1,159)British Transport Police 4,624; +378 (4,246)Cambridgeshire 1,595; -21 (1,616)Cheshire 2,325; +296 (2,029)City of London 348; +70 (278)Cleveland 1,771; +263 (1,508)Cumbria 787; +131 (656)Derbyshire 2,305; -16 (2,321)Devon & Cornwall 2,560; +409 (2,151)Dorset 859; +40 (819)Durham 925; +183 (742)Dyfed-Powys +397; -197 (594)Essex 3,612; -465 (4,077)Gloucestershire 1,179; -112 (1,291)Greater Manchester 10,010; -71 (10,081)Gwent 1,575; +139 (1,436)Hampshire 3,860; +111 (3,749)Hertfordshire 1,843; +364 (1,479)Humberside 2,120; +2 (2,118)Kent 3,736; -486 (4,222)Lancashire 2,346; -368 (2,714)Leicestershire 2,461; -194 (2,655)Lincolnshire 914; +29 (885)Merseyside 4,930; +131 (4,799)Norfolk 861; -86 (947)North Wales 1,373; +275 (1,098)North Yorkshire 1,012; -24 (1,036)Northamptonshire 1,172; +11 (1,161)Northumbria 3,686; -99 (3,785)Nottinghamshire 1,838; +211 (1,627)South Wales 2,868; +67 (2,801)South Yorkshire 4,206; +261 (3,945)Staffordshire 1,825; +247 (1,578)Suffolk 783; -30 (813)Surrey 2,718; +147 (2,571)Sussex 3,787; +445 (3,342)Thames Valley 4,786; -12 (4,798)Warwickshire 897; -41 (938)West Mercia 1,815; +164 (1,651)West Midlands 8,468; -861 (9,329)West Yorkshire 8,954; -46 (9,000)Wiltshire 823; -8 (831)

2) Offences where motivating factor was religion:Avon & Somerset 357; +127 (230)Bedfordshire 104; +8 (96)British Transport Police 400; -16 (416)Cambridgeshire 75; -17 (92)Cheshire 97; +40 (57)City of London 45; +11 (34)Cleveland 30; +1 (29)Cumbria 49; +28 (21)Derbyshire 119; +13 (106)Devon & Cornwall 173; +47 (126)Dorset 74; +8 (66)Durham 56; +11 (45)Dyfed-Powys 18; -39 (57)Essex 211; -66 (277)Gloucestershire 65; -23 (88)Greater Manchester 780; -318 (1,098)Gwent 64; +26 (38)Hampshire 171; +9 (162)Hertfordshire 160; +31 (129)Humberside 92; +17 (75)Kent 139; -30 (169)Lancashire 105; -21 (126)Leicestershire 144; -55 (199)Lincolnshire 61; +9 (52)Merseyside 301; +72 (229)Norfolk 44; +8 (36)North Wales 109; +50 (59)North Yorkshire 55; +11 (44)Northamptonshire 17; -3 (20)Northumbria 240; +43 (197)Nottinghamshire 89; -13 (102)South Wales 260; +68 (192)South Yorkshire 171; -46 (217)Staffordshire 56; -11 (67)Suffolk 28; -10 (38)Surrey 196; +56 (140)Sussex 282; +50 (232)Thames Valley 306; +75 (231)Warwickshire 34; +1 (33)West Mercia 76; +13 (63)West Midlands 667; +4 (663)West Yorkshire 591; +17 (574)Wiltshire 53; +5 (48)

3) Offences where motivating factor was race:Avon & Somerset 3,987; +966 (3,021)Bedfordshire 1,029; +143 (886)British Transport Police 3,196; +181 (3,015)Cambridgeshire 1,264; +21 (1,243)Cheshire 1,460; +237 (1,223)City of London 266; +51 (215)Cleveland 1,445; +315 (1,130)Cumbria 510; +144 (366)Derbyshire 1,618; +71 (1,547)Devon & Cornwall 1,564; +326 (1,238)Dorset 600; +70 (530)Durham 688; +175 (513)Dyfed-Powys 284; -63 (347)Essex 2,574; -196 (2,770)Gloucestershire 822; -53 (875)Greater Manchester 7,670; +521 (7,149)Gwent 1,003; +130 (873)Hampshire 2,490; +230 (2,260)Hertfordshire 1,405; +261 (1,144)Humberside 1,556; +143 (1,413)Kent 2,610; -291 (2,901)Lancashire 1,775; -50 (1,825)Leicestershire 1,928; -67 (1,995)Lincolnshire 627; +34 (593)Merseyside 3,124; +184 (2,940)Norfolk 614; -26 (640)North Wales 793; +92 (701)North Yorkshire 647; -11 (658)Northamptonshire 946; +23 (923)Northumbria 2,635; +151 (2,484)Nottinghamshire 1,445; +145 (1,300)South Wales 1,831; +120 (1,711)South Yorkshire 2,950; +238 (2,712)Staffordshire 1,329; +217 (1,112)Suffolk 532; -18 (550)Surrey 1,861; +80 (1,781)Sussex 2,355; +275 (2,080)Thames Valley 3,312; +17 (3,295)Warwickshire 589; -56 (645)West Mercia 1,306; +195 (1,111)West Midlands 6,930; -536 (7,466)West Yorkshire 6,330; +160 (6,170)Wiltshire 590; +40 (550)

