More than 2.7 million Brits secretly suspect their neighbours of parcel pinching, new data has claimed.

In the UK, one in 10 adults have fallen victim to parcel theft, with delivery companies often being blamed for leaving parcels unattended on doorsteps or hidden in porches.

However, according to a new study from curtains specialists Hilarys, many of us are spying on our neighbours out of suspicion that they are the ones doing the parcel pinching.

The research found that the city with the most residents paranoid about their neighbours stealing packages was Norwich, where one in ten residents were suspicious of those living nearby.

Following closely behind in second place was London, where one in twelve (8 per cent) of residents admit they keep a watchful eye on their neighbours due to their suspicions of parcel theft.

Manchester placed third in the ranking, where 7.6 per cent of locals believed their neighbours were responsible for missing parcels.

Data recorded by Citizens Advice Bureau in 2021 found that more than 7 million people (13 per cent of UK adults) have experienced a parcel issue relating to driver pressure. This included the driver leaving before the customer could get to the door, or leaving the parcel in an insecure place like a doorstep or bin.

It found that in a single week, almost 3 million people (6 per cent of UK adults) missed a parcel because they didn’t have time to get to the door.

open image in gallery In the UK, one in 10 adults have fallen victim to parcel theft ( Pexels/@kindelmedia )

A year later, a Penn Elcom Global Parcel Theft Report found that more than eight million parcels were lost or stolen between May 2021 and April 2022, with missing items costing customers an estimated £320 million in missing goods.

If you want to approach a neighbour about a missing parcel but wish to avoid awkward confrontation, etiquette expert Jo Hayes has recommended being “polite and respectful and present the situation clearly”.

“In this instance, ensure you approach your neighbour when you’re feeling calm and centred - not when you’re annoyed or angry about your parcel disappearing. Let your emotions cool first,” Hayes told the curtain specialists.

She recommended saying: “‘Hi there. Recently, I’ve had several packages go missing after delivery. I don’t suppose you’ve seen or noticed anything suspicious near my place?’ This hits the right tone – it’s not at all accusatory.

Hayes added: “Pay attention to how they respond. Most humans are not actually good liars. You can usually tell if someone’s response is off.”

“Respond with something like, ‘Well, if you could keep an eye out, I’d be grateful. I’ll be asking a few neighbours to do the same, so I'm sure we’ll catch the thief soon enough’. This is perfect, as it lets the possible thief know that you’ve got people on the lookout. I daresay, if they are the thief, they’ll reconsider any plans to continue.”