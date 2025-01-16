Elianne Andam’s parents vow knife crime and violence ‘will not go unanswered’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Elianne Andam’s parents have vowed that knife crime and violence towards young women “will not go unanswered” as their 15-year-old daughter’s killer was brought to justice.

In a statement on the steps of the Old Bailey, Elianne’s father Michael spoke of his hopes for a world “where no family has to endure such heartbreak”.

On behalf of himself and Elianne’s mother Dorcas, he said: “On September 27, 2023 our world was shattered, and our hearts were broken by the senseless and violent loss of our beloved daughter, Elianne Andam.

“At just 15 years old she had her whole life ahead of her, filled with hopes and dreams for the future – all cruelly taken away from her and from us. Her death has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.

“This trial has been our fight for justice, forcing us to confront the devastating details of Elianne’s final moments, details that will remain with us forever. While today’s verdict acknowledges the full extent of his actions, it cannot bring Elianne back to us.

“The verdict today is the first step toward justice for Elianne, but also a message that violence and knife crime, especially toward young women, will not go unanswered.

We think about her every moment of every day, cherishing her love and the joy she brought to everyone around her Michael Andam, father of Elianne

“Today, we choose not to dwell on the pain of the trial but instead to honour Elianne’s memory.

“She was a bright, kind, and loving soul who embraced life, her faith, and her belief in standing up for what was right. We think about her every moment of every day, cherishing her love and the joy she brought to everyone around her.

“We are deeply grateful to our family, friends, church, local community, legal team, and the countless well-wishers who have supported us with their prayers, love, and encouragement. Your kindness has been a source of strength during this unimaginable journey.

“As we begin the long process of healing, we reflect on this verdict not as an end but as a step toward change. We will continue to fight against the violence that took Elianne from us, sharing her story and working toward a world where no family has to endure such heartbreak.”

Speaking to reporters, he added: “Thank-you for standing with us in love and solidarity. We ask for privacy as we grieve and strive to find peace. Elianne’s life mattered, and her legacy will live on in our hearts forever.”

Mr Andam was speaking as Hassan Sentamu, 18, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of Elianne’s murder and having a knife.

Elianne’s father was supported by cousin Denzil Larbi, Detective Constables Navi Purawal and Ashleigh Nelson, and Detective Chief Inspector Becky Woodsford who led the murder investigation.