Boy, 2, dies after ‘medical episode’ at nursery as police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a two-year-old boy died after suffering a “fatal medical episode” at a children’s nursery.

Merseyside Police said a probe had been started to establish the full circumstances around the toddler’s death after an incident was reported at around 12:35pm on Tuesday at Early Learners Day Nursery, Bootle, on Hawthorne Road.

The child was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that an investigation is underway following reports that a two-year-old boy suffered a fatal medical episode at a children’s nursery in Bootle.

“The incident was reported at around 12.35pm yesterday, Tuesday 14 January, at Early Learners Day Nursery, on Hawthorne Road, and the child was taken to hospital by paramedics.

“He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital and his family is being supported.

“An investigation has been commenced to establish the full circumstances and cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

The Independent has contacted Early Learners Day Nursery for comment.

In a message sent to parents which shared on social media and seen by the Liverpool Echo, the nursery reportedly said: “Dear parents and carers, as you are aware, this afternoon a medical emergency occurred at the nursery. It is with devastating sadness that we have to inform you of a child’s passing.

“To enable everyone to process today’s tragic events, we have made the decision to close the nursery for the remainder of the week, and also to allow us to continue working with relevant agencies.

“We trust that you understand our decision at this difficult time and we will update you all with further information in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”