Drug dealer admits killing 7-year-old Archie York in Newcastle house explosion
A man has admitted killing two people, including seven-year-old Archie York, after a house explosion in Newcastle in October.
Reece Galbraith, 33, admitted two counts of manslaughter and the production and supply of cannabis at Newcastle Crown Court.
Jason Laws, 35, was also killed in the blast that ripped through six flats in Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle, in October last year.
