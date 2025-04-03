For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has admitted killing two people, including seven-year-old Archie York, after a house explosion in Newcastle in October.

Reece Galbraith, 33, admitted two counts of manslaughter and the production and supply of cannabis at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jason Laws, 35, was also killed in the blast that ripped through six flats in Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle, in October last year.

This is a breaking news story, more follows