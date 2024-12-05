Man charged over Newcastle house explosion that killed seven-year-old boy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with manslaughter and the production of cannabis after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Reece Galbraith, 33, is due to appear to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.

Three other men arrested as part of the investigation into the blast on Violet Close – two in their 30s and one in his 50s – remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, died in the explosion.

open image in gallery Seven-year-old Archie York was one of two people killed in the blast ( Family members have paid tribute to 7-year-old Archie York )

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which two people died.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“Our inquiries also continue and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as a soon as possible.”

