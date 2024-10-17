Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A seven-year-old boy who died in an explosion in a residential street in Newcastle has been named locally, as his aunt described him as a “beautiful, funny and caring little boy”.

Northumbria Police confirmed that a young child had died at the scene of the horrific blast in the Benwell area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Another body believed to be a man in his 30s has since been discovered at the damaged row of homes, the force said on Thursday, as an investigation begins into the cause of the explosion.

Family members have paid tribute to seven-year-old Archie York ( social media )

Writing on Facebook, Abbie York named the boy killed as Archie York, and said he was her nephew.

Sharing pictures of the boy, she wrote: “Archie’s life was so tragically snatched from him in the early hours of the morning in the explosion in Benwell.

“My family are all so truly devastated and heartbroken beyond words by this and we would respect privacy at this time.”

She added: “Archie was my nephew and the most beautiful, funny and caring little boy and his name deserves to be shouted from the rooftops! We all love you so much little man, you didn’t deserve this.”

Superintendent Darren Adam confirmed the seven-year-old boy’s death on Wednesday ( PA )

Following the explosion, fire engulfed at least six flats on the small line of homes in Violet Close, with firefighters working through the early morning to tackle the flames.

As dawn broke, the extent of the damage was revealed with at least one house completely destroyed, with roofs collapsed as firefighters worked among the rubble.

A family friend of some of the victims said there had been a “devastating explosion”.

On Wednesday afternoon, assistant chief fire officer Lynsey McVay from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were searching the buildings to ensure that all persons are accounted for.

“Our priority was to establish what casualties were involved and what resources we needed to support the incident and bring it to a conclusion,” she said.

Firefighters said it was six flats that were badly affected by the blast, with two hit by the main brunt of the explosion ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Thursday, Northumbria Police said a second body, believed to be of a man aged in his 30s, had been found.

Superintendent Darren Adam said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives. Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

The force said six people, five adults and a child, were taken to hospital for a varying degrees of injuries - all but one of these have now been discharged.

A man in his 30s remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, a spokesman said.

A man who lives in the area, Kieran Chapman, 28, has set up a GoFundMe for the people involved in the explosion, which had raised more than £17,000 by Thursday afternoon.

He said on Wednesday: “I woke up this morning to some absolutely terrible news, and I just feel like there’s something that, as a country, that we could do, to pull together and help a local family out that obviously have just lost absolutely everything.”