A second body has been found after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed a seven-year-old boy.

Northumbria Police said that the body, believed to be that of a man in his 30s, was discovered on Wednesday.

A seven-year-old boy was also killed after the incident in Violet Close, Benwell, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Supt Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Six people – five adults and a child – were taken to hospital, with all but one having now been discharged.

More follows on this breaking news story...