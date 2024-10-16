Seven-year-old boy dies after house explosion in Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A seven-year-old boy has died after a house explosion in Newcastle, police have said.

Six people were taken to hospital after the incident on a residential street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Darren Adams of Northumbria Police said the boy had died at the scene, and six people had been taken to hospital “with varying injuries”, with a number of others evacuated from their homes.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Superintendent Adams said it had been a “truly devastating outcome”.

He said a number of other people had been evacuated from their homes, and an investigation was now under way into the cause of the explosion.

Superintendent Adams said a cordon was likely to be in place “for some time”.

He told reporters: “It is with great sadness that I stand in front of you today following the tragic death of a young child.

“As a result of the incident in the early hours of this morning, a seven-year-old boy has sadly passed away.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he tragically died at the scene.

“This is a truly devastating outcome.

“I have no doubt that the people of Elswick and Benwell, and our wider region, will want to join me in extending their thoughts and condolences to family and friends. The loss and pain they must be suffering is unimaginable.”

Superintendent Adams added: “Inquiries are still at a very early stage and in the coming hours and days, we will continue to piece together what has happened so we can provide answers to the family as well as the wider community.”

Assistant chief fire officer Lynsey McVay from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said six flats had been “badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion”.

She told reporters that all fires have now been extinguished and firefighters continued to search the buildings to ensure that all persons are accounted for.

Asked to describe the scene fire crews faced, the senior officer, who worked at the blast location overnight, said: “There were six flats that were badly affected, two of which suffered the main brunt of the explosion.

“There was an awful lot going on.

“Our priority was to establish what casualties were involved and what resources we needed to support the incident and bring it to a conclusion.”

Emergency services were called to Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 1am.

Drone pictures from above the street showed at least one house appeared to have been completely destroyed, with roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble.

A family friend of some of the victims said there had been a “devastating explosion”.

Andy Riches, a safety steward at Newcastle United, has set up an online fundraiser in aid of the occupants of one of the homes affected.

He is friends with the grandfather of a couple with two children who live in one of the flats, and said: “They have lost everything.”

Firefighters continued to work at the scene using a jet to damp down the house, which was still smouldering.

A fire service van marked “search dogs” was parked nearby, as were gas specialist engineers.

Meanwhile, vehicle recovery workers were taking away several damaged cars on low-loaders.

The British Red Cross was at the scene helping local people who have been unable to go home.

This is a heartbreaking update to hear and it shows the severity of the incident that the emergency services have been dealing with Councillor Karen Kilgour, Newcastle City Council

Councillor Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “First and foremost my thoughts go out to the loved ones of the young boy who has tragically lost his life following this morning’s incident at Violet Close.

“This is a heartbreaking update to hear and it shows the severity of the incident that the emergency services have been dealing with.

“I’m sure everyone in the local area and across the wider city will join me in sending condolences to the boy’s family and friends.”

The council leader said the local authority was working to support local residents.

She added: “The safety of residents remains our absolute priority and we will continue to provide assistance in any way we can.”