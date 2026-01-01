For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Hundreds of people attended several illegal New Year raves, with several partygoers left needing medical treatment, police have said,

Three arrests were made and sound equipment seized by officers at several unlicensed new year’s eve raves across Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Objects were thrown at police and vehicles after officers shut down the music events where hundreds of revellers gathered on New Year’s Eve.

More than 400 people were found at an event on an industrial site in St Phillips, according to Avon and Somerset Police who were called to the scene just before midnight at around 11:15pm.

Police said items were thrown at them and their vehicles on surrounding streets as they closed nearby Feeder Road to prevent more people from accessing the site.

A drone was deployed to assist in tracking down suspects, resulting in two arrests.

Officers were called to another event at a warehouse in Aztec West, a business park in south Gloucestershire, at around 10:45pm following reports of loud music and a gathering of between 400 to 500 people.

Most of the people attending had dispersed by about 3.30am.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including drug-driving, as well as drug possession and supply, and remains in custody. Two vehicles containing sound equipment were also seized.

At least 100 people also attended an unauthorised music event in Purdown, which was reported to police at 2.25am.

Officers attended the event and those believed to be involved in organising the event turned off the music and between 4.30 and 5am.

According to police, some of the people who attended the events at “unsuitable and potentially dangerous locations” needed medical treatment, either for injuries they sustained or in some cases suspected drug-related illnesses.

“We know some people accuse us of trying to stop people from celebrating New Year’s Eve, but that is absolutely not the case. We want people to have a good time; what we don’t want is people’s safety being put at risk,” Superintendent George Headley said.

He added: “Throwing items at police officers and driving while under the influence of drugs is also totally unacceptable, and something the public would expect us to take a strong stance against.

“Officers’ hard work throughout the night means those suspected of committing crimes find themselves starting 2026 by waking up to the very real and sobering prospect of being investigated and prosecuted.”