Man stabbed to death in New Year’s Eve attack in London
Police said no arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place
A murder investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Eve in London.
Officers were called to Grove Street in Lewisham, in south-east London at around 12.35pm.
A man suffered a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place. The London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also responded.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Townsend, who is leading the probe, said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
“Our investigation is progressing swiftly as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
“We understand that this will understandably cause concern within the local community.
“Please be assured that we have increased patrols in the area, and this investigation remains our highest priority.”
The victim’s family are aware and being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting CAD2852/31Dec or call Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555 to remain anonymous.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks