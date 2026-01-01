The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Gun violence erupted at multiple New Year’s celebrations across Houston early Thursday, with at least seven people shot at two separate parties at short-term rental homes, including a mass shooting that left two victims in critical condition.

Houston police were called to a rental in the area of Live Oak and Elgin just after midnight after reports of gunfire at a large party.

Investigators believe more than 100 people, mostly in their 20s, were gathered at the short-term rental when shots rang out, according to Click2Houston, who reported that fireworks were still smoldering in the driveway when officers arrived.

Two victims, a male and a female, were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica. They were rushed to the hospital where they are in critical condition.

Horelica said a female victim was later found with a graze wound. Two more gunshot victims later walked into nearby hospitals. All three were treated for their injuries.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

open image in gallery Two people are in critical condition and several others suffered minor injuries after gun violence erupted at two house parties in Houston overnight ( KHOU-11 )

Horelica said investigators have struggled to get witnesses to cooperate.

“Nobody’s willing to cooperate and tell us exactly what happened or what occurred, or who the suspect was,” Horelica said. “If anybody has any information on what exactly happened here at this party, we’d appreciate it.”

The shooting was one of at least two incidents involving parties at short-term rental across Houston overnight.

Another shooting was reported at a rental home in the 800 block of Yorkshire Street in north Houston near Crosstimbers, where two people were injured.

HPD North Patrol Captain Ryan Watson said police have a description of a possible suspect. Several people were detained but later released after investigators determined they were not involved.

“In the chaos of the shooting, everybody was spread out,” Watson told OnScene TV. “We’re waiting to see if we can locate camera footage at nearby houses.”

Both investigations remained ongoing Thursday morning and no additional information about the shootings or the victims was released.

The violence comes as Houston begins enforcing a new city ordinance regulating short-term rentals, KHOU-11 reported. As of January 1, hosts are required to register their properties with the city. Officials said noncompliant rentals could begin being delisted from online platforms starting April 1.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.