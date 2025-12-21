Police name 55-year-old man shot dead in north-west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man shot dead in north-west London has been named as 55-year-old Simon Whyte.

Police launched a murder investigation after a man died on Friday night at the scene on West End Close in Stonebridge, Brent, despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save his life.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Team are now appealing for witnesses information and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from a small group who were congregated nearby when the incident happened.

Simon Whyte, 55, named and pictured by police as man who was shot dead in Stonebridge ( Metropolitan Police )

Officers were called at 9.35pm on Friday night to the scene after reports of a shooting, with police administering emergency first aid and the London Ambulance Service attending.

No arrests were made by Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met’s Specialist Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries are well underway, and my team is working at pace to determine the circumstances that led to his tragic death.

“There’s no doubt this incident will cause concern in the local community and more widely, but we have increased patrols in the area. I’d like to reassure the public that our investigation remains a priority.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, including dashcam footage, that will assist us with our enquiries to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

“We also believe there was a large group of people congregated nearby at the time the incident happened, and we are keen to hear from them.”