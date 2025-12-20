Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in north-west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a north-west London flat.

Officers were called to the apartment in Tollgate House, Tollgate Gardens, Maida Vale at about 9.40pm on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man was treated at the scene for stab wounds by the London Ambulance Service. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Police say no arrests have been made and the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A view of Tollgate House, Tollgate Gardens, Maida Vale where a 40-year-old man was stabbed ( Google Maps )

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, from Specialist Crime South, who is leading the investigation said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. Our investigation is continuing at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances around this incident.

“Were you in the area or on Tollgate Gardens on Friday, 19 December? Do you have any mobile phone or dash cam footage of individuals in the area around the time of the incident?

“If so, please come forward and speak to police. I would also like to thank members of the local community for their patience while our enquiries are ongoing, a number of cordons remain in place.”

Officers urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 8182/19DEC25.

It comes as police launched a separate murder investigation after a man was shot dead in London last night.

The 55-year-old victim died at the scene on West End Close in Stonebridge, Brent, despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save his life.

Officers were called at 9.35pm on Friday night, with no arrests made by Saturday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met's specialist crime team said: "There's no doubt this incident will cause concern in the local community and more widely, but we have increased patrols in the area.

"I'd like to reassure the public that our investigation remains a priority."