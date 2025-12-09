Police launch murder probe after 15-year-old boy dies in knife attack
Shaheena Uddin
Tuesday 09 December 2025 13:47 EST
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Islington, north London, on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road, Islington at 1.02pm on Tuesday 9th December.
They attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...