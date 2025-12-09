Police launch murder probe after 15-year-old boy dies in knife attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Islington, north London, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road, Islington at 1.02pm on Tuesday 9th December.

They attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...