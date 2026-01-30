Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have multimillion-pound home burgled

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Love Island presenter Maya Jama and her partner, Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias, have had their multimillion-pound Cheshire home burgled.

The incident occurred while the couple were both away from their property in Alderley Edge, a village renowned for its expensive residences and as a hub for Premier League players.

According to The Sun newspaper, Jama and Dias were left "devastated" by the break-in.

Cheshire Police confirmed they were called to the address just after 11pm on Wednesday.

At the time of the burglary, 31-year-old Jama was in South Africa filming the Love Island spin-off show All Stars.

Meanwhile, Dias had been in Manchester for his team’s Champions League fixture against Turkish side Galatasaray.

open image in gallery Dias, 28, has played for Manchester City since 2020

A spokesperson for the Cheshire force said that officers "attended and found entry had been made to the property and a number of items had been stolen".

Portuguese star Dias has played for City since 2020 and he signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

Assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders said on Friday: “I didn’t speak with him personally but Ruben will come back on Monday to team training.

“These are the things you don’t want to happen. We will support him and let’s see how it goes from there.”

Jama is also on the judging panel of ITV’s singing competition The Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes.

The couple confirmed their relationship in April 2025, having reportedly met at MTV’s Europe Music Awards in 2024.

Last week, Jama posted a series of stories on Instagram to her 3.2 million followers, where she revealed she had homes in London, the Cotswolds and Cheshire.