Maya Jama shares first post with boyfriend Ruben Dias as she confirms relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maya Jama has finally confirmed her relationship with her new boyfriend, the footballer Ruben Dias, while on holiday together.

The Love Island presenter, 30, and Man City defender, 27, were rumoured to have been an item for several months after first meeting at the European Music Awards (EMAs) in November, but had not publicly commented on the romance or shared pictures of each other online.

Jama has now made her first social media post with her new boyfriend on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (27 May), sharing a video of Dias wearing swimming shorts while applying suncream to his chest while on a private yacht. She jokingly captioned the post, “perv cam” as she made a “phwoar” sound in the background. In another post, Jama filmed herself as she grooved to music playing on the boat and held a drink in her hand.

Dias also confirmed his romance with Jama the day prior (26 May) by sharing a picture of her smiling at the camera while out for dinner to celebrate the end of the football season.

Before the pair had confirmed their relationship, they had been spotted together on several occasions, including when they were seen kissing and hugging at YouTube personality KSI’s Baller League football event at Copper Box Arena in April.

Jama’s new relationship comes less than a year after she announced her split from the British rapper Stormzy, 31, whom she dated for four years from 2015 to 2019 and rekindled her relationship with in August 2023. The pair announced the end of their relationship last July, with the couple saying in a shared statement that they “will always be friends”.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart,” they said. “We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

open image in gallery Jama posted a picture of Dias on a boat while on holiday together ( Instagram via @mayajama )

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends,” they added.

Three months after the split, Stormzy was reported to be dating the American singer Victoria Monét, 36, after the pair were seen kissing and having dinner in London in October. Neither the rapper nor Monét have ever confirmed the romance at the time.

open image in gallery Maya Jama pictured with her ex-boyfriend Stormzy in 2024 ( Getty Images )

The rapper recently gave insight into a potential new relationship in his latest song “Sorry Rach!” in which he raps: “I told the boys I think I met my wife / Baby, if you had my baby, then you're set for life.”

He also said that his new partner is “like the two before”, possibly alluding to his ex-girlfriends, Jama and Monét.