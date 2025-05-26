Maya Jama demands a shakeup in new Love Island 2025 trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV has released the first trailer for the forthcoming summer season of Love Island.

The 12th season of the popular reality TV dating series is set to return with a string of brand new contestants looking for love amid the drama in a villa in Majorca.

Presented by Maya Jama since 2023, it will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, with many of the its most memorable characters to appear for a reunion special.

In its first trailer for the 2025 summer season, Jama is seen leading a meeting at Love Island HQ. Her team are seen coming up with ideas in a Love Island-themed boardroom, complete with office wear crossed over with swimwear.

“Right, this year Love Island needs something... bigger. Bolder. I want ideas,” says the host dressed in black.

As she is presented with suggestions, which include moving the dating competition to the Isle of Wight, turning it into a musical or having a “Love Island on Ice” version, Jama is left unimpressed.

“No!” she says, standing up frustrated. “This year I want more drama, more bombshells, more breakups, more makeups. I want more... twists. I want more twists than ever.”

Jama has been hosting the show since 2023 ( ITV )

Rumoured contestants have been named in various media outlets, including Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella Rae Wise who it is reported could be recreating Joey Essex’s contribution to the show last year. The Towie star became the first celebrity contestant to appear on the show in its history.

Love Island has been streamed more than 2 billion times in its history and has been recorded as one of the most-watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions, according to ITV.

The reality TV behemoth, which first aired in June 2015, has routinely broken viewing figure records for ITV2, while also making history for a landmark number of Ofcom complaints in 2021 after contestant Faye Winter launched into a swearing tirade at her then-partner Teddy Soares.

Returning to the programme for its 10 year celebration will be Dani Dyer, who won the competition in 2018 with Jack Fincham, Curtis Pritchard, who featured on the series in 2019 and 2021 series winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who are still together today.

2023 Winter Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who became engaged last April will also appear on the special edition of the show alongside series eight finalists Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, who married in June 2019.

A start date has not been confirmed, but Love Island will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX.