Love Island confirms which stars will return for 10 year anniversary special

Love Island has confirmed which much-loved contestants will be returning for its 10 year anniversary special, which is scheduled to air later this spring.

To mark a decade of the dating series, ITV2 and ITVX will celebrate with a one-off special called Love Island: A Decade of Love, bringing back some of the most iconic Islanders to look back on their time in the villa and reflect on the show that changed their lives forever.

The reality TV behemoth, which first aired in June 2015, has routinely broken viewing figure records for ITV2, while also making history for a landmark number of Ofcom complaints in 2021 after contestant Faye Winter launched into a swearing tirade at her then-partner Teddy Soares.

Returning to the programme for its 10 year celebration will be Dani Dyer, who won the competition in 2018 with Jack Fincham, Curtis Pritchard, who featured on the series in 2019 and 2021 series winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who are still together today.

2023 Winter Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who became engaged last April will also appear on the special edition of the show alongside series eight finalists Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, who married in June 2019.

Other contestants making a comeback for the anniversary episode include season four fan favourite Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, who competed in 2019 and famously cried over a surprise performance from Craig David, 2015 contestant Hannah Elizabeth, season three stars Gabby Allen and Montana Brown, and Whitney Adebayo and Catherine Agbaje, who became best friends on the show in 2023.

Creative Director Mike Spencer said in a statement: “We’ve had an incredible ten years of love, drama and unforgettable moments in the villa – now it’s time to look back and celebrate the icons who made it all happen. Expect big laughs and plenty of heart as we revisit a decade of Love Island magic.”

open image in gallery 2021 'Love Island' winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon will return to the show for an anniversary special ( ITV Pictures )

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Reality, added: “Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer. This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable.”

Love Island originally began in 2005 and aired for two seasons with celebrity contestants before the civilian version launched in 2015. The special will air ahead of the brand new summer series, which returns to Mallorca this June.

TV presenter and documentary maker Olivia Attwood and businesswoman and influencer Molly-Mae Hague have both enjoyed lucrative careers following their appearances on the show in season three and season five respectively.

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague is one of the most successful ‘Love Island’ contestants of all time ( YouTube /MollyMae )

It comes after Hague confirmed earlier this month that she is back together with her former fiancé Tommy Fury, who she met on Love Island in 2019, after the pair dramatically split in August last year.

“I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave,” she said. “And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”