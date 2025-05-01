Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maya Jama has been “confirmed” to be dating the Premier League footballer Ruben Dias after months of speculation.

The Love Island presenter, 30, and Man City defender, 27, were reported to have been an item for several months after first meeting at the European Music Awards (EMAs) in November.

Jama’s new romance comes nine months after she announced her split from the British rapper Stormzy, 31, who she dated for four years from 2015 to 2019 and rekindled her relationship with in 2023.

Dias and Jama were seen kissing and hugging at YouTube personality KSI’s Baller League football event at Copper Box Arena on Monday night (28 April) in video footage captured by The Sun .

The video showed the couple wrap their arms around each other before Dias leant in to kiss Jama on the neck at the six-a-side competition.

“Maya and Ruben seemed very close, very loved up and were clearly very comfortable with each other,” a source told the publication. “They were chatting to others around them but gravitated back to each other. They seem very happy with each other.”

Jama’s representatives declined The Independent ‘s request for comment.

open image in gallery Maya Jama's romance with Man City defender Ruben Dias has been confirmed after months of speculation ( Getty )

Jama and Dias’ outing marks the first time they’ve been seen in public together since their romance rumours began. However, the presenter has attended multiple Man City matches in recent months.

Last week, Jama took her mother Sadie and brother Omar on an outing to Wembley on Sunday (27 April) to watch Dias’ team beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The new romance comes after Jama announced she had ended her relationship with Stormzy last July, with the couple saying in a shared statement that they “will always be friends”.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart,” they said. “We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

open image in gallery The ‘Love Island’ presenter broke up with rapper Stormzy in July last year ( Getty Images )

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends,” they added.

Three months after the split, Stormzy was reported to be dating the American singer Victoria Monét, 36, after the pair were seen kissing and having dinner in London in October.

Neither the rapper nor Monét have ever confirmed the romance.

However, Monét sparked split rumours this February after she shared a photo of her three-year-old daughter, Hazel – rather than Stormzy – on Valentine’s Day, alongside the caption: “The Sweetest Valentine”.