Stormzy announces he has ‘met his wife’ after Maya Jama break-up

Stromzy has said that he has met his future wife after his split from TV presenter Maya Jama last year.

The musician, 31, made the declaration in his new song “Sorry Rach!”, in which he also hinted at being ready to start a family after striking up the new romance.

On the recently released track, he raps: “I told the boys I think I met my wife/ Baby, if you had my baby, then you're set for life.”

He also said that his new partner is “like the two before”, possibly alluding to his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, whom he dated for four years, and American singer Victoria Monét, whom he was reportedly dating months after his split from Jama.

Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr – and Jama, 30, dated for four years before they first broke up in 2019. In August 2023, it was revealed that the pair had rekindled their romance when they were spotted on holiday together in Hydra, Greece.

They broke up again last year, however, telling fans in July that they had decided to “call it quits”.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.”

Months after the second split, Stormzy was reported to be dating Grammy-nominated musician Monét, 36, after the pair were seen kissing in London in October. Neither the rapper nor Monét has ever confirmed the romance.

However, Monét – the singer behind hits such as “On My Mama” and a frequent collaborator of Ariana Grandé – sparked rumours of a break-up this February when she chose to post a photo of her three-year-old daughter, Hazel, rather than Stormzy, on Valentine’s Day.

open image in gallery Maya Jama and Stromzy pictured in July 2024 ( Getty )

Elsewhere in the rapper’s new song, he addressed the backlash over his recent collaboration with McDonald’s, amid which his previous pro-Palestine posts on Instagram appeared to be taken down. “I heard they wanna hang me out to dry for a nugget meal,” he raps on the track.

The “Shut Up” musician was at the centre of controversy after unveiling his limited edition McDonald’s meal earlier this year. The fast-food company has been the subject of boycotts from Pro-Palestine campaigners after McDonald’s in Israel gave out thousands of free meals to Israeli forces and citizens in the wake of Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

open image in gallery Stormzy and Maya Jama pictured in 2017 ( Getty )

This is not the first time that Stormzy has addressed the controversy, which grew further after fans noticed that Pro-Palestine posts had been deleted from his Instagram profile. In February, the rapper said that a “twisted narrative” had been circulating online.

“The brands I work with can’t tell me what to do and don’t tell me what to do otherwise I wouldn’t work with them,” he said. “I do my own research on all brands I work with, gather my own information, form my own opinion and come to my own conclusion before doing business.

“I’m writing this because I know there are people out there who have supported me and rooted for me who are genuinely confused and hurt by what they think has happened and I want to give those people clarity so I hope this helps.”