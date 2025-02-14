Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British rapper Stormzy has faced backlash for his new collaboration with McDonald's after appearing to delete a pro-Palestine Instagram post.

On Tuesday (12 February), the 30-year-old “Vossi Bop” singer unveiled his new limited edition McDonald’s meal “The Stormzy Meal” – but was quickly accused of hypocrisy for working with the fast food chain over the company’s perceived support of Israel.

The company has been the subject of boycotts from Pro-Palestine campaigners after McDonald’s in Israel gave out thousands of free meals to Israeli forces and citizens following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has previously denied that the company has taken sides in the conflict, calling the boycotts “disheartening and ill-founded” and blaming it on “misinformation”.

The rapper’s collaboration with the company comes after he appeared to remove a post from last year that read: “I hope everyone is good, some fleeting thoughts.

“1. Free Palestine. 2. In the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will always be on the side of the oppressed. Unequivocally. As I always have been.” It is unclear when the rapper deleted the post in relation to his McDonald’s collaboration.

It’s worth noting that some stars routinely clean-up their social media pages to draw focus to certain projects or releases.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Stormzy and McDonald’s for comment.

The new advert for “The Stormzy Meal” sees different actors speaking but with Stormzy’s signature baritone voice as they order and eat his McDonald’s meal, which is intended to replicate the rapper’s favourite order at the chain: nine chicken nuggets, fries, BBQ sauce, Sprite and an Oreo McFlurry.

Fans have been criticising the rapper online, with one person writing: “Sellout! Why delete your pro-Palestine posts?!”

open image in gallery Stormzy’s collaboration with McDonald’s has seen the launch of a £7.99 meal deal inspired by his favourite order ( McDonald's )

Another said, “You sellout. Free Palestine.”

McDonald’s chief Mr Kempczinski said last year that the company had seen a “meaningful” hit to business as customers began to boycott the firm in the Middle East for its perceived support of Israel.

In 2023, when it was reported that Israeli soldiers had been given free meals by McDonald’s branches in Israel, franchise owners in Muslim-majority countries such as Kuwait, Malaysia and Pakistan released statements distancing themselves from the move.

The company said at the time that it is not responsible for the actions of its franchisees, who pay the company a fee to use its brand and recipes. McDonald’s operates a franchising business model, which means it relies on thousands of independent businesses to own and operate most of its more than 40,000 stores globally, with about five per cent located in the Middle East.

Mr Kempczinski said in a LinkedIn blog post in January 2024: “Several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact due to the war and associated misinformation that is affecting brands like McDonald’s.

open image in gallery Stormzy appearing in the campaign video for his McDonald’s meal launch ( McDonald's )

“This is disheartening and ill-founded. In every country where we operate, including in Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner-operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their fellow citizens.”

“Our hearts remain with the communities and families impacted by the war in the Middle East. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone,” he added.

The boycotts of McDonald’s continue as the Israeli government and Hamas are currently releasing hostages as part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The conflict started Hamas killed around 1,200 people in a terror attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, and abducted another 250. In response, Israel launched a devastating bombing and ground campaign in Gaza, killing more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.