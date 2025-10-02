For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have died after a knifeman wearing what appeared to be an explosive belt unleashed an “appalling” terror attack on a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Four more casualties are being treated for serious injuries in hospital after the attacker targeted worshippers marking Yom Kippur at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall on Thursday morning.

He drove his car towards pedestrians before getting out and stabbing bystanders while terrified worshippers barricaded themselves inside the synagogue.

Within just seven minutes of the first 999 call at 9.31am, the suspect was shot dead by armed police who feared he would detonate an explosive belt strapped to his waist, which was later found to be non-viable.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain must defeat rising hatred and antisemitism as he condemned the “vile” attack which targeted “Jews because they are Jews”.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor, vowed to step up efforts to protect members of the Jewish community as he declared the attack was a terrorist incident on Thursday afternoon. Synagogues and other Jewish sites across the country were last night being protected by extra patrols.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the suspect. However counter terror officers have arrested two further people at an address streets away from the scene of the attack.

open image in gallery Emergency services rushed to the scene ( PA )

Scores of worshippers had flocked to the synagogue for Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement - a sacred day which focuses on making amends and repentance.

An eyewitness said prayers had just started when the attack took place but Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and helped lead the congregation to safety.

Chava Lewin, who lives next door to the synagogue, said she heard a “banging sound” and thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘There’s been a terrorist attack,” she said.

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.

“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

Footage shared on social media appeared to show officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground outside the synagogue as they shouted at onlookers to “get back”, warning: “He has a bomb”.

open image in gallery The attacker was wearing what appeared to be an explosive device on a belt, which was later found to be non-viable ( Reuters )

Eyewitness Khurram Rafiq was driving past when he saw the knifeman plough into someone on the pavement outside the synagogue.

“Initially I thought it was an accident and that the driver had lost control for whatever reason,” the tech firm manager, 35, told the Daily Mail.

“But he then got out and stabbed the man who was lying on the ground.

“This happened directly outside the synagogue. The knifeman walked through the front gates and stabbed at least two other men.”

He said the attacker, who had what appeared to be explosives strapped to his belt, appeared “robotic”.

“He was quiet, there was no shouting from what I could hear nor any religious slogans or chants, he was very robotic in his actions like he had a job to do and was just focused on doing it,” he added.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to the Heaton Park Synagogue at around 9.30am on Thursday ( PA Wire )

Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “At this time, we know that a car was driven directly at members of the public outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall in Manchester.

“The driver of the car was seen then to attack people with a knife. He was wearing about his body a vest which had the appearance of an explosive device.”

Police “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

A specialist bomb squad was called to the scene, but the device was later confirmed not to be viable.

open image in gallery Members of the congregation were escorted to safety ( Getty Images )

A security guard who bravely tried to stop the attacker from entering the synagogue is believed to be among those seriously hurt.

Manchester has the second-largest Jewish community in the country outside of Greater London.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer flew back to the UK early from Denmark to chair a Cobra meeting and announced “additional police assets” would be deployed at synagogues across the country.

In a press conference from Downing Street on Thursday evening, he said Jewish schools, buildings and synagogues are forced to deploy specialist security thanks to the threat of antisemitic hatred.

“Today’s horrific incident shows why,” he added. “And while this is not a new hate, this is something Jews have always lived with, we must be clear, it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.

“On behalf of the nation, I want to offer my condolences to the families and victims affected. I want to thank the Greater Manchester police, the first responders and those dedicated security specialists, there is no doubt whatsoever that they have prevented an even greater tragedy, and we thank them for their bravery.”

open image in gallery Police patrolling at synagogues is set to increase across the country ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who visited the scene of the attack, vowed the government would do “whatever is required to keep our Jewish community safe”.

She said many questions remained to be answered after Thursday’s attack but urged the public to exercise patience, saying they would be probed over the coming days.

Jewish community leaders have shared their condolences and outrage following the incident.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester said in a statement: “Today, on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish year – our community’s worst fears came true when a terrorist attacked congregants as they entered the Heaton Park Synagogue on Middleton Road in Manchester.

“This horrendous attack is the culmination of two years of constant Jew hatred targeting our community by those who wish to attack us because of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. It is an event that every Jewish person in the UK has feared.

open image in gallery People gather at the cordon in Crumpsall ( PA Wire )

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those members of our community who have been injured in this attack and we will provide them and their families with all the support they require. We want to thank GMP, Community Security Trust and the other emergency services for their swift response and to the government for their messages of support.”

﻿In a joint statement, Crumpsall local councillors Nasrin Ali, Jawad Amin and Fiaz Riasat said: “Today, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, should have been a special time for our Jewish communities – a time of reflection, atonement and peace.

“Instead, Crumpsall has been shocked by the horrifying and senseless attack on a place of worship – an act that we condemn in the strongest possible terms.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, along with the entire Jewish community in Manchester and further afield.

“We will always stand against hatred and we offer our Jewish friends solidarity and our full support at this time.”