How Manchester synagogue attack unfolded as two killed in ‘horrific’ incident

Two people have died after a car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The suspect has been shot by officers and is believed dead, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

A man was stabbed and others were injured after the vehicle drove into the crowd at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, around three miles north of Manchester city centre.

Police said it had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

open image in gallery Emergency personnel work at the scene following an incident outside a synagogue, in Manchester ( REUTERS )

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “absolutely shocked” by the attack in Manchester and vowed to deploy “additional police assets to synagogues across the country”.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities.

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.”

Here’s everything we know so far:

How did the incident unfold?

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to Heaton Park Synagogue at 9.31am by a member of the public. They stated that they had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and that one man had been stabbed.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am, and PLATO – a codeword used for a potential “marauding terrorist attack”.

Shots were fired by GMP officers at 9.38am, when one man – believed to be the offender – was shot. He is understood to be deceased.

open image in gallery Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where the incident took place ( Google Street View )

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.41am, and began tending to members of the public. Four people were confirmed to have injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds and were being treated.

At 12.11am, GMP confirmed that two people had been killed in the attack, and that the suspect was believed deceased after being shot by officers.

A bomb disposal unit its at the scene, and that hospitals and other synagogues in the area have heightened security measures in place. Armed police officers remain near the synagogue, alongside many paramedics.

An eyewitness report:

Chava Lewin, who described herself as a religious Jew lives next door to the synagogue. Mrs Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘There’s been a terrorist attack.’

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.”

“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

open image in gallery Members of the public look on as police, emergency responders and congregants gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue ( Getty Images )

Is it being treated as terrorism?

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the attacker or his motive, nor that the incident was a terror attack. At this stage, sources have indicated that it is being treated as a potential terror attack, with counter-terrorism police and MI5 joining the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police say there was a “suspicious item” on the suspect’s person, which a bomb disposal unit has been called in to assess.

The event coincides with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, which is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A short distance away from the synagogue in Crumpsall, police officers armed with Heckler & Koch machine guns stood guard at the head of a path, between houses, leading up to the back of the synagogue.

Various police vehicles, sirens blaring, could be heard in the distance and an unmarked car, driven by a man who appeared to be military personnel, wearing brown camouflage army fatigues and a green cap, drove towards the cordon.

What do we know about the victims?

Authorities have not yet confirmed details of those who were killed or injured in the incident. It is understood that a security guard for the synagogue was amongst those who were attacked.

What do we know about the suspect?

No details have been shared about the suspect by authorities, except that he is male. Video footage from the incident appears to show a male moving on the ground having been shot by police, appearing to be wearing a bulky vest. Police have confirmed that he had “suspicious items on his person” which required a bomb disposal unit to assess.

open image in gallery Members of the Armed force prepare a bomb disposal robot inside a cordon outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall ( AFP via Getty Images )

What has been the reaction?

Sir Keir Starmer is flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair a Cobra meeting following the attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester, it is understood. The PM said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services.

“I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, emeritus rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue and current head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain, said the attack was “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare”.

He said: “Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering, and the time when the Jewish community, however religious or irreligious, gathers together.”

Where did the attack happen?

The incident unfolded in at Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester. The area is home to a large Jewish community, with many synagogues and community centres in the area.

According to its Facebook page, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation is a large Ashkenazi Orthodox synagogue, which was formally founded in 1935. Rabbi Daniel Walker currently heads the congregation.

Minute by minute: how the attack unfolded

9.31am – GM police officers were called to Heaton Park Synagogue by a member of the public. They said they had seen a car being driven towards members of the public, and that one man had been stabbed.

9.37am – Police declare a major incident and PLATO – the codeword used for a potential “marauding terrorist attack”.

9.38am – Shots are fired by police officers, striking the suspected offender.

9.41am – paramedics arrive on the scene and begin tending to members of the public. Four people are confirmed injured at this point.

12.11pm – GMP confirm that two people were killed in the attack, and that the suspected offender is believed to be deceased after being shot by officers.