Manchester synagogue attack latest: Two dead and suspect shot after ‘appalling’ car and stabbing incident
Keir Starmer will chair an emergency Cobra meeting in response to the attack, which has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar
Two people have died after a suspected terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, police have confirmed, while the suspect has been shot by officers.
The suspect, who is believed to be dead, is said to have used a car and a knife to carry out the attack, Greater Manchester Police said as they confirmed a major incident had been declared. Three others remain in a serious condition.
Dozens of armed officers, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, and a bomb disposal unit has been deployed following reports the suspect was wearing a suicide vest.
Shocked members of the community have gathered outside as the attack comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack and confirmed that “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country as he flies back to the UK from Denmark to chair an emergency Cobra meeting.
The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area.
Police praised the 'quick response' of a witness
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson praised the “quick response” of a witness to the attack which allowed police to take “swift action” to prevent the offender “from entering the synagogue”.
The spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities.
“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.
“We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed.”
Police urged anyone with images or footage of the incident to refrain from circulating them on social media but to share them directly with the force.
'Community’s worst fears came true,' said JCR
Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester said their “community’s worst fears came true” today.
“This horrendous attack is the culmination of two years of constant Jew hatred targeting our community by those who wish to attack us because of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,” JCR said in a statement.
“It is an event that every Jewish person in the UK has feared. Our thoughts and prayers are with those members of our community who have been injured in this attack and we will provide them and their families with all the support they require.
“We want to thank GMP, CST and the other emergency services for their swift response and to the Government for their messages of support.”
'We will do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe,' says Starmer
Prime minister Keir Starmer has said he will “do everything we can to keep our Jewish community safe”, in a post on X.
'Everyone is in utter shock', says eyewitness who lives next door to the synagogue
Eyewitness Chava Lewin, said she heard a “banging sound” and thought it might be a firework.
Ms Lewin who described herself as a religious Jew lives next door to the synagogue.
She said: “My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘There’s been a terrorist attack.’
“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).
“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.
“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”
Another man said prayers had started when the attack happened but Rabbi Daniel Walker who was leading the service remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.
MP Graham Stringer said he knew people in Manchester would come together
Labour MP Graham Stringer said he knew the people of Manchester would come together to make sure “villains” do not damage the city.
He said: “It’s a dreadful attack designed to damage the Jewish community and damage inter-faith and inter-community relationships.
“I know that Mancunians will come together to make sure that villains like this do not damage our very tolerant city.
“I know the synagogue well and I know the people in the synagogue. I have lived within a stone’s throw of that synagogue for most of my adult life and I think it’s appalling.
“I know, like after the Manchester Arena attack, people will come together.”
The King has said he is 'shocked and saddened' by the attack
The King said: “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”
Met Police stepping up patrols at synagogues in London, Sadiq Khan confirms
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports
The Met Police are stepping up patrols at synagogues and Jewish communities across London, Sadiq Khan has confirmed, saying the capital "stands ready to help in any way we can" in the wake of the attack in Manchester.
In a statement, the mayor of London said: "I’m horrified by the violent attack at a synagogue in Manchester.
"I have been in contact with the mayor of Greater Manchester and the home secretary, and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.
"My thoughts are with all those affected on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur. London stands ready to help in any way we can."
Israeli embassy described the attack as 'abhorrent and deeply distressing'
The Israeli embassy condemned the incident in Greater Manchester, describing it as “abhorrent and deeply distressing”.
A statement released by the embassy said: “The embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemn the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
“That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing.
“The embassy is in close contact with Manchester Jewish community, British authorities and the Community Security Trust (CST) to monitor developments, and ensure that the necessary support is provided.
“We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed.
“The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”
Robert Jenrick condemns 'sickening' attack in Manchester
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports
Robert Jenrick has condemned the "sickening" attack in Manchester, saying the whole country stands with the Jewish community".
"The police appear to have done an incredible job in stopping the attacker so swiftly", the shadow justice secretary said.
"This will be a terribly painful moment for the Jewish community, even more so because it is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. They must know the whole country stands with them."
Pictured: Members of the public and congregants at the scene of the attack
Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur.