Manchester synagogue attack latest: Two dead and suspect shot after ‘appalling’ car and stabbing incident

Starmer condemns 'shocking' Manchester synagogue attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have died after a suspected terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, police have confirmed, while the suspect has been shot by officers.

The suspect, who is believed to be dead, is said to have used a car and a knife to carry out the attack, Greater Manchester Police said as they confirmed a major incident had been declared. Three others remain in a serious condition.

Dozens of armed officers, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, and a bomb disposal unit has been deployed following reports the suspect was wearing a suicide vest.

Shocked members of the community have gathered outside as the attack comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack and confirmed that “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country as he flies back to the UK from Denmark to chair an emergency Cobra meeting.

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it is a “serious incident” and advised people to avoid the area.