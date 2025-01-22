Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 46, killed in Luton home

A 25-year-old man is currently in custody for police questioning.

Bryony Gooch
Wednesday 22 January 2025 10:33 EST
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man (Getty Images)

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 46-year-old woman who was fatally injured at a property in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called to a house on Turners Road North, Luton, at 11.45am on Monday following reports of an “altercation”.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the victim was later pronounced dead at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Another woman sustained serious injuries during the altercation, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning after detectives issued an appeal for information.

He is currently in police custody for questioning, the force said.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said they are continuing to investigate the death.

They encouraged anyone with information to contact police via their web chat service on the Bedfordshire Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Wroxham.

