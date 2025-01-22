Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 46, killed in Luton home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 46-year-old woman who was fatally injured at a property in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called to a house on Turners Road North, Luton, at 11.45am on Monday following reports of an “altercation”.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the victim was later pronounced dead at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Another woman sustained serious injuries during the altercation, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning after detectives issued an appeal for information.

He is currently in police custody for questioning, the force said.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said they are continuing to investigate the death.

They encouraged anyone with information to contact police via their web chat service on the Bedfordshire Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Wroxham.