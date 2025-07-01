‘Depraved’ killer, 92, finally jailed for rape and murder cold case after 58 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 92-year-old man who raped and murdered an elderly widow in the 1960s has been jailed for life and told he will die in prison in what is thought to be the UK’s longest-running cold case ever to be solved.

“Depraved” Ryland Headley was 34 when he forced open a window at the home of Louisa Dunne, 75, in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

Nearly six decades later, Headley, now 92, has finally been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years after he was found guilty of both charges by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Monday afternoon.

Mrs Dunne’s grandaughter told the sentencing hearing on Tuesday how Headley’s evasion from justice had a devastating effect on her family, including her mother and aunt.

Mary Dainton, who was a 20-year-old student when her grandmother was murdered, told the court: “I don’t think my mother ever recovered from it. The anxiety caused by her mother’s brutal rape and murder clouded the rest of her life. The fact the offender wasn’t caught caused my mother to become and remain very ill.”

open image in gallery Ryland Headley, now 92, was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of both charges by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Monday afternoon ( Avon & Somerset Police )

Mr Justice Sweeting told Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich: “You broke into her home, you sexually assaulted her and in doing so, you caused her death. You may not have intended to kill, but you planned to rape her, and you brutally attacked her. When you did so, you met her screams and struggles in a force sufficient to kill.

“The nature of these offences demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and dignity. Mrs Dunne was vulnerable, she was a small elderly woman living alone. You treated her as a means to an end. The violation of her home, her body and ultimately her life was a pitiless and cruel act by a depraved man.”

He added: “You violated the sanctity and safety of Mrs Dunne’s home where she had every right to feel secure. She must have experienced considerable pain and fear before her death.”

Passing sentence, the judge told the defendant: “You will never be released, you will die in prison.”

Mrs Dunne, a mother-of-two, was found dead by neighbours in the front room of her terraced home in Britannia Road on the morning of 28 June 1967.

open image in gallery The murder of Louisa Dunne in 1967 is thought to be the longest-running cold case to be solved by police ( Avon & Somerset Police )

A pathologist concluded that Mrs Dunne died from asphyxia due to strangulation and pressure on her mouth, probably from a hand being held over it.

Bristol Constabulary, as the force was then known, launched a huge investigation, taking the palm prints of 19,000 men and boys in an attempt to find a match to one left on an upstairs window.

But the case remained unsolved for more than 50 years until Avon and Somerset Police detectives sent items from the original investigation for DNA testing for the first time.

Semen recovered from a blue skirt worn by Mrs Dunne matched former railway worker Headley’s DNA to a ratio that meant it was a billion times more likely to be from him than anybody else.

open image in gallery Mrs Dunne's dress had been boxed away before being re-examined in 2023, providing a DNA profile that matched Headley ( Avon and Somerset Police )

When his left palm print was finally taken, in November last year, it matched the print left at the scene.

Since Mrs Dunne’s murder, Headley had moved his family to Ipswich, where he was jailed for raping two elderly women after forcing open windows at their homes in October 1977.

On Tuesday, the judge told Headley he had displayed a “chilling pattern of behaviour”, while he appeared to “show no remorse or shame” for any of his offending.

Mr Justice Sweeting told the defendant the “enduring generational impact” of his crimes on Mrs Dunne’s family shows “the true measure of harm you inflicted”. He said: “The fact that the crime was unsolved and you remained at large for so long compounded their suffering.”