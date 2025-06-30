Man, 92, found guilty of murder in ‘UK’s oldest cold case’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 92-year-old has been found guilty of rape and murder in what is thought to be the UK’s longest-running cold case ever to be solved.

Ryland Headley, then aged 34, forced entry into the home of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

The mother-of-two’s body was found by neighbours inside her terraced home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of the city on the morning of June 28. A woman was heard screaming hours before Mrs Dunne, who had been twice widowed and lived alone, was discovered dead.

Mrs Dunne, who was using the front room as a bedroom, was found lying on a pile of old clothes and police found no evidence of any violent struggle in the house.

The case remained unsolved for over 50 years until Avon and Somerset detectives sent off items from the original investigation for DNA testing.

Those results provided a DNA match to Headley, who since the murder had moved to Suffolk, and had served a prison sentence for raping two elderly women.

Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, had denied rape and murder but was found guilty of both charges by the jury at Bristol Crown Court.

The defendant, now aged 92, did not give evidence during the trial.

open image in gallery Louisa Dunne was found dead at her home in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28 1967 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) ( PA Wire )

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant, of Avon and Somerset Police, spoke about the testimonies of two widows raped by Ryland Headley in 1977 which were read during his 2025 trial.

He said: “Hearing the voices of the victims of his 1977 offences, is just incredibly powerful and harrowing.

“I think it gives us an insight into probably what happened within 58 Britannia Road to some degree.

“Mr Headley has offered no evidence for explanation for what happened at that address that night so to hear those women, their accounts being read out in court, I think was very impactful, very impactful.

“It just gave a sense of how depraved and predatory Mr Headley’s behaviour is.

“He’s now three times convicted of rape, stranger rapes, breaking into elderly women’s addresses overnight and subjecting them to just most abhorrent, heinous attacks for his own pleasure.”

He added that Ryland Headley’s conviction showed no case was “too old or too cold” to be investigated.

He said: “We’re unwavering in our determination to bring offenders to justice.

“For me, there is no cold case which is too old, too cold for us to complete a further review and investigation on.

“If there are lines of inquiry and evidence, we will pursue them relentlessly. We will do everything in our power to identify offenders to bring them to justice.

“My message to them is watch your back, we’re coming after you.”