A look back at the UK’s longest-running cold cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The conviction of Ryland Headley, 92, for the murder of Louisa Dunne in 1967 is thought to be the longest-running cold case to be solved by police.

Ryland Headley, then aged 34, forced entry into the home of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

The mother-of-two’s body was found by neighbours inside her terraced home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of the city on the morning of June 28.

Here are other cold cases that resulted in a conviction:

Murder of Louisa Dunne – 58 years

Mrs Dunne, 75, was raped and murdered in 1967 after being attacked in her home in Bristol. Ryland Headley, now aged 92, was convicted for rape and murder following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in 2025.

Murder of Yolande Waddington – 46 years

The 17-year-old nanny was killed by David Burgess in a Berkshire village in 1966. A year later, he murdered two children. In 2012, he was given a further life sentence for Yolande’s murder.

open image in gallery Murder victim Yolande Waddington, 17, whose body was found in a ditch at Beenham, Berkshire. She had been strangled with a type of binding string used on farms (PA)

Roland Long rape case – 42 years

Long was jailed in 2022 for 12 years for raping a woman in the Cardiff area.

Manslaughter and rape of Janet Commins – 41 years

In 1976, 15-year-old Janet Commins was found dead in Flint, North Wales. A man was wrongly jailed for killing her. Former soldier Stephen Hough was later caught from DNA recovered from the scene. He was jailed for manslaughter in 2017.

open image in gallery Janet Commins was killed by Stephen Hough in Flint in 1976 (North Wales Police/PA)

David Lomax rape case – 40 years

The former police officer raped a woman in 1978 in Leeds after she was unable to pay a fine. He was convicted of rape and misconduct in public office in 2018 and jailed.

Murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce – 34 years

The two young women were found dead in Tunbridge Wells in 1987 in what became known as the “Bedsit Murders”. In 2021, David Fuller was handed a whole life order for the murders and the sexual abuse of more than 100 dead women and girls in hospital mortuaries.

open image in gallery Caroline Pierce was murdered by David Fuller in 1987 (Kent Police/PA)

Murder of Roy Tutill – 33 years

The 14-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1968 in Surrey. A cold case review led to convicted paedophile Brian Field when his DNA was linked to the crime. He was jailed for life in 2001 for murdering Roy.

Murder and rape of Melanie Road – 32 years

The 17-year-old was found stabbed to death after a night out in Bath, Somerset in 1984. Her murder remained unsolved until a familial DNA match led to father-of-four Christopher Hampton. He was jailed for life in 2016 for rape and murder.

open image in gallery Melanie Road, 17, was stabbed to death in Bath in 1984 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Murder of Colette Aram – 27 years

The 16-year-old was raped and strangled in 1983 in Nottinghamshire. Her murder remained unsolved until a familial DNA search matched a relative of Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson was jailed for life in 2010.