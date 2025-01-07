Schoolboy, 14, stabbed to death on London bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old schoolboy has been stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager was treated at the scene in Woolwich but died soon after medics arrived, the force said.

The youngster was on a route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road, close to the Woolwich Ferry.

Police were called at 2.28pm on Tuesday and no arrests have yet been made.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place whilst emergency services carry out inquiries.

open image in gallery ( PA )

A woman working at a nearby church said she saw an air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles arrive at the scene, but did not see any of the passengers from the bus.

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbing while one died in a shooting, according to latest data.

This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023.

The youngest victim in 2024 was aged 14.