Liverpool man charged with racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during match at Anfield

One man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match.

Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.

Mogan, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a Liverpool man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Liverpool FC match at Anfield in August.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...