Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Police ‘reviewing’ viral video after officer appears to tell person filming ‘bit noncey that mate’

The footage of the exchange has been widely circulated on social media

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 28 October 2025 03:18 EDT
Comments
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they would provide further updates after the review
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they would provide further updates after the review (PA Archive)

A police force says it is investigating a widely circulated video after an officer appeared to say to a person filming “bit noncey that mate”.

Merseyside Police’s professional standards department received a complaint about the video, which circulated on X and TikTok over the weekend.

The officer in the video appears to say “Do you have a problem?”, before adding: “You just… want to video people… bit noncey that mate.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they would provide further updates after the review.

Merseyside Police posted on X saying: “We can confirm we have received a complaint regarding a video circulated on X and TikTok over the weekend.

“We uphold and expect the highest standards of conduct and values from all our officers and staff.

“As there is a review ongoing by our Professional Standards Department, comments on our post have been temporarily disabled.

“Following the review, we will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in