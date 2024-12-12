Man arrested on suspicion of murder over disappearance of schoolboy Kyran Durnin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police investigating the disappearance of Irish schoolboy Kyran Durnin have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Kyran, who would be eight years-old, was reported missing in August of this year but gardaí (Ireland’s police force) suspect he vanished more than two years ago.

The missing child investigation was upgraded to a murder inquiry in October even though a body has not been found.

open image in gallery A gardai forensic officer in Dundalk, Co Louth, as they search a house in the investigation into the suspected murder of Kyran Durnin ( PA Wire )

Gardai (Ireland’s police force) said the purpose of fresh searches in Drogheda was to discover any evidence which may lead them to Kyran’s current whereabouts or inform what has happened to him.

On Monday, a woman was arrested and questioned by gardai before being released without charge 24 hours later.

Kyran was reported missing to police on 30 August alongside his mother, who was later found in the UK. However, it is now believed he may have died when he was six years old, after not being seen since leaving school in 2022.

open image in gallery A vigil organised for missing Kyran Durnin ( Liam McBurney/PA Wire )

In late October, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Last month the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, sent a report on their engagement with Kyran and his family to the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman said he could not disclose or publish any details of the report as there is an ongoing garda investigation into the presumed death of the boy.

open image in gallery Gardai searched a former family home of Kyran in Dundalk, Co Louth, in October ( PA Wire )

Asked whether he identified any failings from the report, Mr O’Gorman previously said: “From what I’ve seen, there are elements that are of concern in terms of the overall state response.

“I asked Tusla to undertake their own review and bring forward any proposals or changes that they need to make to their operations, their procedures.”

open image in gallery Gardai forensic officers search waste ground behind a house in Dundalk, Co Louth, in the investigation into the suspected murder of Kyran Durnin ( PA Wire )

Ireland’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, has called for a full public inquiry to establish how Kyran went missing for two years without anyone noticing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information on the disappearance and murder of Kyran, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.