Police have poured cold water on reports of a suspected gun attack on a taxi ferrying Private Eye editor Ian Hislop.

Despite initial reports that someone had shot at the cab on Tuesday morning during rush hour, urgent forensic examinations indicate no firearm was discharged, police have said.

Yesterday, the taxi driver told detectives that the Have I Got News For You star was in the back seat of the cab when he heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging his window.

The window of the car shattered just after 10am as the car was stationary in traffic on Dean Street in Soho – one minute away from Private Eye’s offices.

However, it has emerged that the cause of the crack was more likely a mechanical malfunction.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police continue to investigate the circumstances around an incident in Soho on Tuesday morning.

“The driver of a London black taxi called police at around 10.10am and reported that he was stationary in traffic in Dean Street when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window and damaging it.

“There were no reported injuries. An investigation was launched and police seized the vehicle.

“Urgent CCTV and forensic examinations have been conducted. While enquiries are ongoing, police have found no evidence of a firearms discharge at this time. Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault might have caused the window to shatter. We await further tests.

“Police have informed the driver and passenger.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Private Eye released a statement confirming the incident and added: “[The police] were initially looking into the possibility of a shot having been fired but have now indicated that there may be another more innocent explanation for what happened.”

Earlier, a source told The Guardian that the force is keeping an open mind as to any motive and police are examining CCTV as roads were closed around the scene as they searched the area.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop ( Private Eye/PA )

Hislop has been editor of Private Eye, known for its satirical work and criticism of those in power, since 1986.

He is also a regular panelist on the popular BBC quiz show Have I Got News For You where he exchanges witty commentary on that day’s headlines.

The Independent has contacted Private Eye for comment.