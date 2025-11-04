For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

London North Eastern Railway has paid tribute to one of its staff, who remains in hospital following the mass stabbings on board a train in Cambridgeshire, saying he: ”did not hesitate” to protect passengers during a “moment of crisis”.

Samir Zitouni, 48, who has worked for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) for more than 20 years, remains in hospital following the attacks.

Dozens of travellers were forced to barricade themselves in carriages and try to shield themselves from the brutal stabbings.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, praised Mr Zitouni for his “incredibly brave” actions to protect passengers.

He said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him. His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

open image in gallery Samir Zitouni, 48, who has worked for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) for more than 20 years, remains in hospital following the attacks ( LNER )

His family said in a statement released through LNER: “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.

“The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.

“We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage.

“The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero.”

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

Six patients have been discharged, four patients remain stable and one, an LNER member of staff, remains stable but critically unwell, BTP said.

Anthony Williams, 32, was charged on Monday morning with 10 counts of attempted murder after an attack on an LNER train to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening.

He has also been charged with one count of attempted murder over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of Saturday, where a victim was slashed in the face with a knife.

open image in gallery Train attack survivor, Stephen Crean, described how he was stabbed six times after he confronted the attacker, armed with nothing but his fists ( PA )

Detectives are now also investigating whether the suspect is linked to another three knife incidents which took place in Peterborough in the run-up to the attack on Saturday.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs on Monday that the public will have "many unanswered questions" about the train attacker and there is "much more" the government could be doing with "new and emerging technology" to tackle knife crime.

She paid tribute to the "breathtaking bravery" of those on the train, including one of the staff members who put himself in harm's way and confronted the attacker.

She said: "On Saturday, he went to work to do his job – today, he is a hero, and forever will be."