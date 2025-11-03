Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Man charged also accused of separate London attack earlier that day
Anthony Williams has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attacks on the LNER train
The man who has been charged following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train has also been accused of another attack at a London station earlier that day.
Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attacks on the LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening, British Transport Police said.
He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident on a train at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London in the early hours of the same day, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.
Williams, from Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.
Five victims have now been discharged from hospital, while a “heroic” railway worker remains in hospital fighting for his life.
A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene at Huntingdon railway station has been released with no further action. The British Transport Police also ruled out the motivation of terrorism.
Defence secretary praises 'swift' police response
Defence Secretary John Healey has praised the “swift” response of police officers as a man was charged over a mass stabbing on a busy train in Cambridgeshire.
Speaking in Uxbridge, west London, on Monday, he said: “I think the response of the emergency services was swift. The launch of the investigation was swift.
“Quite rightly, the reports to the public on the early assessments and the conclusion, giving the public as much information as the police could as soon as they could, was quite right and this is the latest development in that.
“And if the police have got more to say, they’ll let us know.”
Asked about Kemi Badenoch’s comments that the attack shows there is “clearly something going wrong with our society”, Mr Healey said: “I don’t see that that helps anyone in the situation of coming to terms with that horrific attack on Saturday night.
“I’d rather she talked about the extraordinary response of the train crew, the passengers, the emergency services, all of whom responded in quite a heroic way to what was a very serious attack which could have been so much worse.”
Recap: What we know about the attack
- The attack began shortly after the London-bound train left Peterborough on Saturday night, causing panic as passengers fled through carriages or barricaded themselves in toilets.
- Eleven people were hospitalised after the attack. One, a member of LNER staff who tried to stop the attack, remains in a ‘critical but stable’ condition, while five others have since been discharged.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder and will appear in court on Monday.
- Huntingdon station itself remains closed, but the rail line has reopened and trains are able to pass through on their way to London
- A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action.
- Police are understood to be investigating all circumstances, including whether mental health was a factor, but it is not believed to have been a terrorist incident.
Williams to appear in court today
We will bring you the latest updates here.
Police name man charged after stabbing
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.”
“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.
“Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”
Train moved from Huntingdon
The LNER train where the mass stabbing attack took place on Friday has been moved from Huntingdon station.
According to the BBC, the train moved shortly before 8:45am.
Passengers on the train describe horror
Several passengers on the train where a mass stabbing took place on Friday have described how the incident unfolded.
Alistair Day, who had travelled to watch Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, was by the buffet car when he thought a Halloween prank was unfolding.
He told the BBC: “Then they’re getting louder and louder, any sorts of people with blood on them [appeared] and I thought, ‘Oh, bloody hell, this is not good’.”
Thomas McLachlan, 19, from London, who was on the train returning from a trip to Newcastle, described how people were leaving the train “drenched in blood”.
He told the BBC: “I saw loads of other passengers getting off absolutely drenched in blood.
“There was one man clutching a white sheet to his head who looked like he was stabbed twice....really severe injuries.”
Dayna Arnold, 48, said she begged the knifeman to spare her life as he stood over her with a 6 inch blade after she was separated from her partner in the panic.
“I was running and when I looked back I saw the knifeman running after me,” the project manager told The Mirror.
“I fell down and I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me’. Something shifted in his face and he just carried on.”
Minister promises a review of security measures at stations and temporary increase in police patrols
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has promised the government will conduct a review of security measures on train lines in the wake of Saturday's knife attack, as well as increasing visible police patrols at stations over the next few days.
Challenged on whether a temporary increase to patrols would make a long term difference to passenger safety, Ms Alexander insisted that "public transport generally is a low-crime environment".
Speaking to Sky News, she added: "This incident was absolutely horrific on Saturday night, and I don’t want to take away from that in any way – but generally, our trains are some of the most safest forms of public transport anywhere in the world.
“For every one million passenger journeys that are made, there are 27 crimes.”
The transport secretary continued: “Now for me, one crime is one crime too many, so we will after this review all of our security measures because that is the right thing to do.”
Transport secretary pays tribute to 'incredible bravery' of train staff
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander paid tribute to the "incredible bravery" of the member of train staff injured while trying to protect passengers during Saturday's mass stabbing.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Alexander praised the “incredible bravery of the train staff, the train driver who got that train into Huntingdon station, the Network Rail controller, the signaller who got that train to a place of safety”.
“Most of all, I would like to say thank you to the emergency services and the one individual who is still critically ill in hospital, who is stable I’m pleased to say, but he went into work that morning to work on that train service, to serve passengers and he put himself in harm’s way.
“He went in to do his job and he left work a hero. And there are people who are alive today because of his actions and his bravery.”