Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK police charge man with attempted murder over train stabbing that wounded 11 people

U.K. police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder after a stabbing attack on a train wounded 11 people

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 November 2025 04:21 EST

U.K. police on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder over a stabbing attack on train that wounded 11 people.

British Transport Police said Anthony Williams is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder as well as actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

The minutes-long stabbing spree spread fear and panic through a train bound for London on Saturday. The suspect was arrested when the train made an emergency stop in the town of Huntingdon in eastern England.

Eleven people were hospitalized, and one — a member of train staff — remains in critical but stable condition.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in