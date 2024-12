For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at Soho’s famous private members club The Groucho, Metropolitan police have said.

Police are investigating an alleged rape that took place at the London venue on 13 November.

They have now arrested a 34-year-old man at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape and he remains in custody.

More to follow...