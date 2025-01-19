For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a “kind” and “funny” 19-year-old who was shot dead last year have issued an appeal as they mark what would have been his 20th birthday.

Ellis Cox was shot in the back in a confrontation between his friends and a group of males on a Liverpool industrial estate on 23 June last year.

Detectives have arrested several people in connection with his death, but none have been charged and the case remains unsolved.

In an emotional appeal on Ellis’ birthday on Saturday, his heartbroken family vowed to never give up as they begged anyone with information about the shooting to “please speak up for Ellis”.

His family said: “Happy birthday Ellis, we hope you can see how much you mean to us. Our world is shattered and doesn’t make much sense without you.

“Our hearts are broken and we are struggling to find the words to write this because for 19 years this was a day you would celebrate and make a fuss of you and get you all of your favourite things, we never missed a chance to get together. How can we now celebrate his life which had hardly begun and was taken in such a cruel unexplainable way?”

open image in gallery Police released an image of Ellis on the day he was killed, taken from doorbell cam footage as he collected his bike ( Merseyside Police )

Paying tribute to the teenager, they added: “It’s so hard knowing all the things he was yet to experience in life, this was his time to start to experience so much in life.

“He was still a teenager. So many memories he was yet to make, so many moments he was going to have to cherish and so much time he had to achieve all what he had always dreamed of he was just 19.

“His innocence is our main message to you. We understand what a difficult situation you must be in if you have information not knowing if you can, you might be scared, worried about getting it wrong, is what you know even worth mentioning but please we are begging you please speak up for Ellis, for us. Nobody’s life should be taken by another, and we will never stop asking for help because he couldn’t be more deserving of it.

“We hope we touch the hearts of everybody that can help you today our beautiful Ellis because you deserve that and so much more.

“Happy birthday we will love you always and forever Ellis and we will never give up for you.”

Liverpool City Council lit up the Cunard Building and Liverpool Town Hall in orange on Saturday in tribute to the late teen.

open image in gallery The family have paid tribute to the teenager on what would have been his 20th birthday ( Merseyside Police )

His mother Carolyn described him as “so kind... so laid back, so calm, so mature for his age” and “very funny” as she spoke of her grief.

“He was my baby... no mum should have to bury a child,” she told Sky News. “He was my life. And I don’t know what to do without him.”

Merseyside Police detective chief inspector Steve McGrath, the senior investigating officer, said they remain determined to catch his killer following the shooting at around 11pm on the Liver Industrial Estate.

“Our determination to get justice for Ellis’ family remains as strong as ever,” he said. “We continue to make inquiries as part of this ongoing investigation and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24000554719.