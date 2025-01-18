For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three more people have been charged with murder after a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a north-west London church.

Michelle Sadio, 44, died after shots were fired in Harlesden on 14 December at 9pm. She was standing among mourners outside the River of Life Pentecostal Church after a wake.

Two men were also injured. Kenneth Amoah, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and Kadeem Francis, 30, was shot in the foot.

Perry Allen-Thomas, 26, Amir Salem, 18, Shaquille Sutherland, 24, all from Wembley, north-west London, have each been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Salem, of Barnhill Road, and Sutherland, of Havenwood, were remanded into custody after appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, and will attend a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Allen-Thomas, of Queenscourt, was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday afternoon.

open image in gallery illesden Magistrates’ Court in north west London (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Tahjin Sommersall, 18, of Lafone Avenue, Feltham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Three other people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The wake was being held for 80-year-old Dianne Boatong who had died nine days earlier.

At about 5pm a group of young people arrived and congregated in the area outside the church, having been denied entry as some were drinking and smoking, the Old Bailey heard on Wednesday.

Just after 9.10pm, a dark-coloured Kia pulled up and shots were fired into the crowd before the vehicle drove away.

Ms Sadio, who had been standing with mourners, was fatally shot and died at the scene.

Children as young as five years old were said to be among the crowd when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference CAD 7137/14DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.