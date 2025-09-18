Shoplifter led police on ‘slowest pursuit ever seen’ in 10mph chase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A prolific shoplifter desperately tried to avoid arrest by leading police on a 10mph pursuit in a car with no working tyres.

Derbyshire Police said it was on the lookout for a Ford Mondeo on 18 August over suspicions the number plate had been altered.

Driver Euton Rook was spotted in Swarkestone, and he tried to evade officers before a police stinger popped all four of the car’s tyres.

Despite having no working tyres, Rook continued driving through the village in what police have called “one of the lowest of the slowest pursuits ever seen in Derbyshire”.

Following a chase that only reached speeds of between 10 and 15mph, Rook did attempt to swerve but was blocked by police cars and ended up colliding with a crash barrier - ramming one of the police cars in the process.

Euton Rook, 42 and of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 20 August ( Derbyshire Police )

Police said the manoeuvre caused injury to the officer driving and Rook was removed from the car and placed in handcuffs.

Checks revealed Rook was banned from driving and was wanted for recall to prison, as well as thefts from the Greggs branch at the Derbion shopping centre on 8 July, and the Co-op in Chellaston Road, Derby, on 13 August.

The car was found to have tape over the number plate to alter the registration plate as it had been used in a number of shop thefts.

Rook was charged with two counts of shop theft, failing to stop when required by a police officer, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage and assault.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 20 August when he admitted the offences.

He was jailed for a total of 41 weeks, disqualified from driving for 692 days and ordered to pay court costs of £85. He must also pay compensation to the officer and the two shops.