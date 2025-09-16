Jailed terrorist threatened to shoot prison officer over a jacket potato

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A jailed terrorist has been found guilty of threatening to shoot a prison officer because he was unhappy about being served a jacket potato for lunch.

Nicholas Brock, who was already serving a prison sentence for having information likely to be useful to a terrorist, threatened to shoot the guard in the back of the head because the jacket potato did not meet his dietary requirements, his trial heard.

In a separate incident, the 57-year-old hurled abuse at his probation officer, telling another “I’ll just shoot her myself”.

He was convicted at Oxford Crown Court of making threats to kill prison staff on May 20 2024, and on October 9 2024, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

Brock, who the force said has an “extreme right-wing ideology”, claimed to know people who could reactivate guns so he could use them to harm prison staff and others after he was released.

open image in gallery He was convicted at Oxford Crown Court of making threats to kill prison staff ( Counter Terrorism Policing South East/PA Wire )

When counter-terror officers raided his Maidenhead home earlier this year, they found an armoury of deactivated firearms, a knuckle duster, swords, knives and a sword disguised as a walking stick.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to one year’s jail for each count, to run consecutively to each other, police said.

Brock was investigated in 2020 and found to have racist videos, images and video footage from the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

He was also a collector of Second World War and Nazi Germany military items, police said.

Brock was convicted in March 2021 of three counts of possession of a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and jailed for four years – but was due to be released in March this year.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East Detective Chief Superintendent Claire Finlay said: “Brock’s behaviour has demonstrated that his extreme right-wing mindset did not diminish during his time spent in prison and his aggressive behaviour was escalating as his prison release date approached.

“Following the investigation by specialist counter-terrorism policing officers from my unit, it was clear that Brock continued to pose a risk of significant harm towards the victims in this case, as well as towards members of the public from minority backgrounds, and those in positions of authority.

“Brock claimed to know criminal associates who could reactivate his firearms and so it was vital that we took swift action to keep our communities safe from the harm he poses.”