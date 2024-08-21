( Google Maps )

Three children and a woman were killed in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 29-year-old woman died at the house in Bradford, while two girls, aged one and nine, and a five-year-old boy died later in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital with what officers say are critical injuries.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and was domestic-related.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.