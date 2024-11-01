For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A public schoolboy handed a life sentence for attacking two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at Blundell’s School in Devon has been named.

A judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting the identity of 17-year-old Thomas Wei Huang on Friday.

The teenager admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at the boarding school in Tiverton, Devon, saying he was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity because of sleepwalking.

The then 16-year-old was wearing just his boxer shorts and used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

But the jury rejected this and found him guilty at Exeter Crown Court of three counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said experts were unable to say how long the defendant would pose a risk to the public and imposed a sentence of detention for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

