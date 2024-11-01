Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked fellow students as they slept named by judge

The teenager claimed he was sleepwalking during the horrific incident and kept the weapons in his room in fear of a ‘zombie apocalypse’

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Friday 01 November 2024 08:38
The teenager at Blundell’s boarding school used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse
The teenager at Blundell’s boarding school used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse (PA Archive)

A public schoolboy handed a life sentence for attacking two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at Blundell’s School in Devon has been named.

A judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting the identity of 17-year-old Thomas Wei Huang on Friday.

The teenager admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at the boarding school in Tiverton, Devon, saying he was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity because of sleepwalking.

The then 16-year-old was wearing just his boxer shorts and used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

But the jury rejected this and found him guilty at Exeter Crown Court of three counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said experts were unable to say how long the defendant would pose a risk to the public and imposed a sentence of detention for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

More follows on this breaking news story...

