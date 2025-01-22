For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a schoolboy killed on his walk home from school have paid tribute to the “funny, sweet” boy who had “not one aggressive bone in his body”.

Leo Ross, 12, suffered a fatal knife wound to his stomach at Trittiford Mil Park near Scribers Lane, Hall Green, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

open image in gallery Police search the country park ( PA )

Leo was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, according to the force, which described it as a “chaotic and traumatic” scene.

In a written statement issued to BBC News, a member of the victim’s family described Leo as “the most beautiful, kind child”, and “the nicest kid you would meet”.

The family member added that the boy was “funny, sweet and had not one aggressive bone in his body”, and had been walking a ten-minute route home.

Leo was a pupil at Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy. Executive headteacher Diane Henson described his death as a tragedy.

open image in gallery Officers sweep the woodland for clues ( PA )

She said: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him. He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community.

“We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission. Are thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today.”

The mother of a boy in the same form as the Leo visited a gate to the country park, near the River Cole, to place flowers at the police cordon.

She said: “He was a gentle, really kind-hearted boy that was never horrible to anyone. That was my son’s words. He said he didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

She said of the stabbing and the victim’s age: “It’s shocking – it’s a horrible world. I worry for my son. He’s really upset and distressed and he’s scared. Him and his friends used to hang around here.”

“It’s affected all of them,” she added. “It’s just horrible and it’s hard to believe. My son said the boy was proper gentle, just walking home.”

The 14-year-old suspect is also accused of an assault on an 80-year-old woman in the same area on Sunday, the Chief Superintendent Richard North said.

He added: “This is an appalling and senseless attack.

“We are doing everything we can to support the loved ones of the young boy who lost his life in such an appalling way, but we know that nothing we say or do will diminish their agony.

“Parents around the country will hear this news and be unable to comprehend the pain they must be feeling.

“Our hearts go out to the young boy’s family today. We will be carrying out reassurance patrols locally and if any of the community have any information or concerns, we would urge them to come forward.

open image in gallery Tributes left in Hall Green ( PA )

Dozens of school friends of the 12-year-old victim visited the entrance to Birmingham’s The Shire Country Park to lay floral and other tributes in his memory.

The friends, whose messages named the victim as Leo Ross, also placed candles on the ground spelling out his first name.

A hand-written note attached to one tribute read: “RIP Leo Ross. We will miss you loads. Our lives won’t be the same without you.

“You will always be the kindest. Fly High Leo. You never deserved this ever.”

Another tribute read: “Fly high Leo. You will be deeply missed. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.”